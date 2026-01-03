Token-less Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan begins at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTDhas commenced token-less Sarva Darshan for devotees who can have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan as well inside Srivari temple on Friday which will continue for seven days till January 8.

TTD has been providing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 30. During the first three days, darshan was allowed only for devotees holding e-dip tokens. For the remaining seven days, arrangements have been made to allow darshan for devotees without tokens.

TTD additional executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the queue lines and the Vaikuntham Queue Complex in Tirumala along with officials from various departments on Friday. Speaking to the media, he said that from Friday, the fourth day of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, till January 8, the entire period has been allotted only for Sarva Darshan.

He informed that a large number of devotees have been arriving in Tirumala since the evening of January 1. Sarva Darshan devotees were allowed Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from Thursday night itself. The Additional EO said that TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas, Break Darshans, and special darshans at the Srivari Temple during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan period. Priority has been given to common devotees.

“All departments of TTD are providing full-fledged services to devotees. Annaprasadam of various varieties, drinking water, and milk are being continuously supplied to devotees waiting in the queue lines through Srivari Sevaks,” he said.

He added that darshan timings, entry points to the queue lines, and other important information are being continuously announced through the public address system. Devotees were advised to take rest in the PACs and to follow the instructions of authorities. They were also requested to maintain patience and discipline during the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

It may be recalled that TTD has issued 15,000 SED tickets and 1,000 Srivani tickets per day. Local devotees from Tirupati, Tirumala, Renigunta, and Chandragiri will be allowed darshan on the last three days from January 6 to 8, for which 5,000 tokens are being issued through e-dip.

Meanwhile, during the first three days of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, a total of 2,02,534 devotees had darshan at the Srivari temple. The highest number of devotees, 70,256, visited the temple on December 31. During the 3-days, the temple received Rs 10.67 crore through hundi offerings, while 72,509 devotees performed tonsure. Due to the heavy rush, queue lines have extended up to the Shilatornam area, and the waiting time for darshan has crossed 24 hours.