10-day Khadi expo from today

Vijayawada: A ten-day Khadi Mahotsav and Rural Industries Exhibition is being organised with the objective of providing marketing support to Khadi products and improving the livelihoods of rural artisans, said Dr S Greep, State Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Addressing a media conference on Friday at KVIC State Office here, Dr Greep said the PMEGP Khadi Marketing State-level Joint Exhibition is being jointly organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, which will be formally inaugurated by Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath and East Assembly Constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao. District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, KVIB CEO Katta Simhachalam, Industries Department Director Shubham Bansal, SLBC Assistant General Manager Srinivasa Dasyam, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural programme.

Dr Greep stated that more than 100 stalls have been set up by artisans and entrepreneurs from various states across the country. The exhibition will feature a wide range of Khadi textiles, handloom products, handicrafts and rural industry goods, all produced using traditional skills and craftsmanship.

He said the Khadi Mahotsav aims to encourage rural artisans by creating direct market access for their products and enhancing their economic well-being. Urban residents were urged to visit the exhibition in large numbers and support rural and cottage industry workers by purchasing their products.

KVIC Assistant Director RLN Murthy said the exhibition will provide a marketing platform for products manufactured under Khadi and Village Industries and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). The event has been designed to showcase the talent and creativity of manufacturers and artisans from across the country.

Products on display will include Ponduru Khadi, Dharmavaram silk, Kalamkari prints, wooden toys, and a variety of handmade items. Murthy appealed to the public to make the best use of the opportunity and encourage traditional crafts and rural industries by visiting the exhibition.