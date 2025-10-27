Live
Ganganamma Jatara begins
Highlights
Eluru: MLA Badeti Chanti along with his wife inaugurated the ‘Mudupu Kattuta’ festival as part of the 150-year-old Ganganamma Jatara, at the western street of Eluru on Sunday. He urged people to attend this festival, which will be held continuously for three months, without any room for quarrels or differences and visit the goddess with devotion. He informed that with everyone’s cooperation, this fair will be held on a grander scale than the previous one.
RTC Regional Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu (Jana Sena), City Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, Jatara Committee President Chode Balu and others participated.
