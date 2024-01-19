Gangula Prabhakar Reddy inaugurates bridge at Papampalle village

AP Water Resources Department Government Advisors Mr. Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Nandyala Member of Parliament Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda Legislator Mr. Gangula Brijendra cut the ribbon and inaugurated a bridge built at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Papampalle village of Uyyalawada mandal and a primary health center built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 85 lakh in Uyyalawada mandal center today.







