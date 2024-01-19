Live
- Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc
- Japan's Moon sniper appears to ace 1st ever pin-point Moon landing on Friday
- Top bedtime rituals that can boost sleep quality, mental health
- World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- 75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux
- Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage
- Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25
- Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power
- Moody's expects Fed to cut rates in May as inflation slows
- Assam, Tripura declare half-day holiday on Jan 22
Gangula Prabhakar Reddy inaugurates bridge at Papampalle village
AP Water Resources Department Government Advisors Mr. Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Nandyala Member of Parliament Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda Legislator Mr. Gangula Brijendra cut the ribbon and inaugurated a bridge built at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Papampalle village of Uyyalawada mandal and a primary health center built at a cost of Rs 1 crore 85 lakh in Uyyalawada mandal center today.
