Just In
Gannavaram TDP candidate wife organises Bhavishyat ki Guarantee
Gannavaram Constituency TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao's wife, Gnaneshwari, organized a Bhavishayat ki guarantee program in Enikepadu Village, Vijayawada Rural Mandal. During the event, she highlighted the safety and security provided to women when the TDP was in power. Gnaneshwari distributed TDP election manifesto leaflets and emphasized that under the TDP government, attacks on women were minimal compared to the current scenario.
She expressed concern over the increasing incidents of attacks on women in the past five years and criticized the lack of action taken by the authorities to prevent such crimes. Gnaneshwari credited the TDP government for introducing various welfare schemes for women, including initiatives like Dwakra Sanghas and economic empowerment programs. She also praised Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in promoting gender equality and providing job opportunities for women in the IT sector.
Gnaneshwari urged all women to support TDP candidates in the upcoming elections and ensure their victory for the overall development of Gannavaram. The event was attended by several local leaders, including Koneru Sivaramaraj, Koneru Venkata Narayana, and representatives from Janasena and BJP. The participants echoed Gnaneshwari's call to vote for Yarlagadda Venkatarao and secure a decisive win for the TDP in the constituency.