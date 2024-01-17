Ganta Srinivas Rao participate in Sankranti celebrations in Bhimavaram

Former Minister and Legislator of Visakhapatnam Constituency Shri Ganta Srinivasa Rao participated in the Sankranti celebrations in Bhimavaram. Along with him, his son Shri Ganta Ravi Teja, Undi MLA Shri Mantena Ramaraju alias Kalapudi Rambabu and others participated in these celebrations.

On this occasion, the former Minister said that this Sankranti should usher in a new era for the people by ending the anti-people regime and by forming a welfare government under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the people. He said a huge victory in the upcoming elections in the combination of the Telugu Desam Party and the Janasena Party is required to implement many welfare schemes for the people.





Delete Edit





He said YSRCP after coming to power, the administration went on causing many problems without satisfying any section of the state without implementing a single promise. This government came to power and did not fulfill any promise from 2019 till today, if the Polavaram project is 75% completed by 2019, it has not progressed at least one percent in these four and a half years, and even if Amaravati is 70% completed by 2019, they have made it look like a graveyard even today, and there is talk of development in Visakhapatnam tourism in all ways. Even today, there is no development, and even the Bhogapuram airport is not yet completed.