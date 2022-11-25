GAP certification to enhance farmers' income

Vijayawada (NTR District): The government aims to help the farmers to directly export their produce by providing them good agriculture practice (GAP) certification and organic certification, said Special Chief Secretary Dr Poonam Malakondaiah while addressing zonal-level (East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts) workshop organised by Agriculture and Processed food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA) here on Thursday.

Dr Poonam said that the GAP certification would fetch higher price for their produce in the world market. If the certification is provided by the private agency, it would be expensive for the farmers and to avoid that, the state government has selected govt-owned AP Seeds as the nodal agency. At present, the GAP training is being given to the farmers in 26 districts through selected clusters.

She suggested that in each village 100 farmers should form a group as Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), which would allow farmers to quote higher price for their produce when the traders approached them.

Referring to the role of

Rythu Bharosa Kendras, she said that they would bring the scientists to the farmers to provide them technical knowledge. These Kendras would provide all kinds of service to the farmers

from supplying seed to sale of produce.

Dr Poonam said that Dr YSR Polam Badi programme and Dr YSR Thota Badi have been a stupendous success in which 11 lakh farmers participated. It resulted in increase in the crop yield from 6 to 24 percent and the investment came down by 10 to 22 percent.

Due to the government initiative, Rayalseema farmers have been exporting banana to Gulf and other Asian countries for the last three years.

She exuded confidence that the regional office of APEDA would be established in the State soon.

AP Seeds managing director G Sekhar Babu, IndiGAP certification committee chairperson Srihari Kotela, RBK joint director V Sridhar, Polam Badi DDA N CH Balu Nayak, APEDA regional head U Dharma Rao, Polaiah, district, division and mandal level officials, village agriculture and horticulture assistants attended the workshop.