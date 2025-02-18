Gara police arrest thief, recover 15.5 tola gold

Srikakulam: Garamandal police arrested a thief and recovered gold ornaments from him on Monday. Srikakulam DSP Ch Vivekananda giving details of the case in a press conference at district police office said accused Jogi Raju decamped with 15.5 tola gold ornaments from Urajana Adinarayana’s house at Salihundam in Gara mandal on January 22 this year.

When both Adinarayana and his wife Ramanamma went to Singupuram junction on national highway (NH-16) in the morning where they were selling fruits, accused Raju entered their house from behind and lifted the ornaments breaking open the almirah.

Based on the complaint registered by the victim couple, police suspected the role of Raju and arrested him later. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and gave information to the police where he kept the gold ornaments. SP K V Maheswara Reddy lauded Gara police for nabbing the offender within a short span.