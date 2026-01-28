Gates Engg college honours meritorious students at annual honour awards

Anantapur: The annual Gates Honor Awards Ceremony, organised by Gates Engineering College, was held on Saturday in a grand manner, celebrating academic excellence and student achievement.

The event served as a platform to recognise meritorious students and reinforce the institution’s commitment to quality education and values.A key highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of merit awards to B.Tech students who secured more than 80 per cent marks in their academic examinations.

The awards were distributed in the presence of parents, adding a sense of pride and emotional significance to the occasion. The awards were presented by the chief guest, Nagaprasad Naidu, Director of Evaluation, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). Addressing the gathering, he congratulated the awardees and encouraged students to maintain academic discipline, innovation and ethical values to succeed in their professional careers.

The ceremony witnessed a proud and celebratory atmosphere, with students expressing confidence and motivation following the recognition of their hard work. Parents, who witnessed their children being honoured on stage, expressed happiness and appreciation towards the college management for providing a supportive academic environment. Several parents stated that such initiatives strengthen their confidence in the institution and secure their children’s future.

Award-winning students said the recognition would inspire them to aim higher and work towards greater academic and professional milestones. “These awards motivate us to set bigger goals and strive for excellence,” they remarked. The event gained additional emotional significance as it coincided with the 80th birth anniversary of the college’s founder, the late VK Sudheer Reddy.

Speakers recalled his vision of building a society rooted in education, discipline and strong moral values, stating that the ceremony stood as a tribute to his lifelong aspirations. The organisers noted that the Gates Honor Awards continue to reflect the institution’s mission of recognising talent, encouraging merit, and strengthening the bond between students, parents and educators. The programme reaffirmed Gates Engineering College’s role as a centre of academic excellence and value-based education. The event was attended by Correspondent VK Padmavathamma, Director Srivani, Managing Director Raghunatha Reddy, Principal Dr Namrata, Administrative Officer Imtiaz, heads of departments, faculty members, students and parents.