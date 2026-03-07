  1. Home
News

GATES students create 300+ AI Agents

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 9:50 AM IST
Studentsof GATES Institute of Technology have achieved a remarkable milestone by developing 300+ Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents as part of the institution’s Year of AI initiative.

This achievement reflects the college’s strong focus on hands-on, project-based learning in emerging technologies.

The initiative, inspired by the vision of the institution’s Managing Director, encourages students to move beyond theoretical learning and actively build real-world AI systems. Student AI mentors guided participants in designing and deploying AI agents capable of performing various intelligent tasks.

The institute management’s strong technical background has played a key role in helping GATES students become pioneers in next-generation technologies. The management stated that this initiative aims to prepare students for the rapidly evolving AI-driven future and position GATES as a hub for innovation and technology-driven education.

