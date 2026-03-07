AAP govt slowed development, misused funds: Delhi Minister ​

New Delhi: Hitting out at the previous AAP government for slowing down the city’s development, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday inaugurated development works worth Rs 1.60 crore in C1A Block and C-2 Block of his Assembly constituency, Janakpuri.​

Addressing local residents, Sood said that over the past 10 years, development in Delhi was limited to large advertisements, people were misled, and the government treasury was misused, resulting in Delhi lagging several years behind in development.​

The present government has now resolved to rebuild Viksit Delhi once again, he said, adding that the residents of both these blocks had been demanding for a long time that works related to sewer lines, water pipelines, dense carpeting, and road construction be undertaken.​

“It was necessary to address these issues as the lack of development works had made life difficult for the local residents,” he said.​

Sood stated that in the C1A Block of Janakpuri, several important works worth approximately Rs 86.37 lakh have been initiated.​

These include laying sewer lines, constructing drains and roads, and installing dense carpeting, he said, adding that the works will strengthen basic infrastructure in the area and provide improved facilities for residents.​

Similarly, in the C-2 Block of Janakpuri, development works worth approximately Rs 73.91 lakh have been inaugurated. These works include laying sewer lines from C2/116 to C2/230, construction of streets with interlocking tiles, construction of back lanes using RMC, and other works related to the development of basic civic infrastructure, the statement said.​

The Education Minister stated that the Delhi government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is carrying out development works across all areas of Delhi with full commitment and at a rapid pace.​

The Delhi government’s objective is to strengthen basic infrastructure in every Assembly constituency of the capital and provide a better standard of living to its citizens, he said.​

He said that the government is committed to the overall development of Delhi and is continuously working with the spirit of public service so that the citizens of Delhi can receive better civic amenities in the coming years.​

The Minister assured the residents of both blocks that all these works will be completed within the stipulated time frame so that the people of the area can benefit from these facilities at the earliest.​



