Get funds for Polavaram, CPI advises BJP leaders

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that the BJP State leaders should get funds for the Polavaram project and prove their affection for the State.

He warned that if the Centre does not sanction the funds of Rs 2,900 crore for Polavaram, the BJP will remain a party with a bad history.

Stating that comprehensive development of the State is possible only with the construction of Polavaram project, he made it clear that the CPI will continue its agitation till the construction of Polavaram is completed.

A CPI State delegation left Rajahmundry under the leadership of Ramakrishna on Monday morning to inspect Polavaram project. On this occasion, He criticised the Central and State governments for abandoning the Polavaram residents like orphans.

Farmers Union national president Ravula Venkaiah has clarified that they will fight with the Central government in Delhi to resolve the issues of the displaced people.

CPI State assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, party leaders Akkineni Vanaja, G Obulesu, Jalli Wilson, G Eswariah, party district secretary Tatipaka Madhu and others participated in this inspection trip.