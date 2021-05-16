Get your vaccination done, says the doctor couple

Kadapa: Don't neglect symptoms. If tested positive don't mess it up with your family. Remain in strict isolation in a separate room and if you don't have that facility go to an isolation centre. If you mingle with family members, you will become the prime carrier and will make everyone a COVID-19 victim.

There is every possibility that you may infect your neighbours and servants and they in turn their families and friends. So be aware of what you are doing, be careful and do not take things lightly say Dr N R Reddy and Dr Sulochana.

This doctor couple who won over the novel Corona virus said early detection and isolation can help the patients to win over the virus faster.

Dr N R Reddy is an Assistant civl Surgeon in government hospital in Rayachoti town while his wife Dr Sulochana is Anaesthetist. The duo tested positive for Coronavirus during second wave.

Doctors being frontline warriors are most vulnerable to get infected as they perform surgeries and attend OP. He said he felt feverish along with cold and dry cough while he was attending on some patients. He said he and his wife both immediately got tested and as the result turned out to be positive, they went into home isolation. Like any other patient they were on medication and took rich food and recovered within 14 days.

Dr Sulochana said that first of all patients should come out from fear psychosis. Corona is yet another virus. But the only difference is that spreads very fast in the human body and affects different organs. If one panics, it multiplies faster and damage would be more to the system leading to greater complications.

Their advise to all is to get vaccinated at the earliest. It may not prevent you from getting infected but it certainly is a great protection and will minimise the severity. Since it is now also said to be air borne one needs to be more careful, she cautioned.