GGH allots super specialty block to treat cases

Vijayawada (NTR District): Government General hospital, Vijayawada, has earmarked a new super specialty block with 1,170 beds to tackle Covid new variant cases. Though no new variant Omicron BF7 case has been reported in Andhra Pradesh so far, the medical and health department authorities in the State are gearing up to tackle the cases if any, admit the patients, supplying oxygen and providing other facilities.

Under the supervision of GGH Superintendent Dr Soubagya Lakshmi, hospital doctors, para medical staff and others have checked out the functioning of oxygen plants, oxygen supply, availability of beds and facilities available in ICU.

The New Government Hospital has two blocks – one new block and one old block. Now, the GGH authorities have arranged 1,170 beds for Covid patients and to tackle the cases. The Union government has decided to conduct mock drills in the hospitals across India on Tuesday for the preparedness to tackle the new variant BF7, which is rampant in China and spread to some east Asian nations.

During the first and second Covid wave, the government hospital was transformed as Covid hospital and treated a large number of corona patients. Doctors and staff have gained experience in treating Covid patients and saving their lives. If Covid new variant cases break out in the State, the New Government General hospital will play a crucial role in treating the patients.

Dr Sowbhagya Lakshmi said so far, all Covid tests show negative results. She said the hospital will be equipped to conduct a genome test for new variant BF7 cases and equipment will be received next month. She said the hospital is fully prepared to tackle the new variant Covid cases and the new super specialty block is earmarked exclusively for Covid BF7 cases. She said the ICU has 90 beds with all facilities. She said the three oxygen plants could supply adequate liquid oxygen to meet the needs of 1170 beds in the Covid wards.

Hospitals across India carried out the Covid drills on Tuesday in view of the directives given by the Central government for the preparedness to tackle the new variant cases.