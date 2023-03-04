GGH Ongole doctors remove tumour from woman's womb

(Prakasam district): Government General Hospital, Ongole Superintendent Dr M Bhagavan Naik on Friday appreciated the team of doctors from the Department of Gynaecology for successfully removing a 4 kg tumour from a woman.





He explained that a woman, Kanaparti Sampurna from Pachava village in Jarugumalli mandal, came to the hospital on February 21 with symptoms of pain and swelling of stomach. HoD of Gynaecology Dr Sridevi and her team conducted various tests and diagnosed out that there was a 4 kg tumour in the woman's uterus.





The doctors' team consisting of Dr Sridevi, Dr Haindavi, Dr B Prasanna, Dr Srinivas and anaesthetist Dr Praneeth performed the surgery on the woman and successfully removed tumour. The Superintendent said that the patient is recovered and doing well now. He appreciated Dr Sridevi and her team of doctors and support staff for the success of the surgery. He added that the hospital has committed doctors to provide super speciality services, with advanced equipment provided by the government.





He informed that the woman, who underwent the surgery, will be provided with monetary support under the Asara programme in Aarogyasri scheme.



