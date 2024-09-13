  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GGHs asked to improve performance

Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav addressing a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday. Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu is also seen
x

Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav addressing a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday. Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu is also seen

Highlights

Guntur: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav warned that he would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties of the...

Guntur: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav warned that he would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties of the doctors and employees in the government hospitals and asked the superintendents of the GGHs to take steps to get expected changes.

He reviewed implementation of action plan to improve performance of the government hospitals at a meeting held at the secretariat in Velagapudi here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he according to the information furnished by the GGH superintendents, changes have been seen in the performance of the government hospitals.

He said because of the steps taken by the government, performance of the government hospitals is improving. He said he will send vigilance teams to inspect the field level changes and added that he will conduct a monthly performance review meeting of the GGHs. He assured that he will take steps to supply wheelchairs and stretchers according to requirement.

Special chief secretary to the Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu assured that he will take steps to fill the vacant posts which were sanctioned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick