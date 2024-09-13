GGHs asked to improve performance

Guntur: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav warned that he would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties of the doctors and employees in the government hospitals and asked the superintendents of the GGHs to take steps to get expected changes.

He reviewed implementation of action plan to improve performance of the government hospitals at a meeting held at the secretariat in Velagapudi here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he according to the information furnished by the GGH superintendents, changes have been seen in the performance of the government hospitals.

He said because of the steps taken by the government, performance of the government hospitals is improving. He said he will send vigilance teams to inspect the field level changes and added that he will conduct a monthly performance review meeting of the GGHs. He assured that he will take steps to supply wheelchairs and stretchers according to requirement.

Special chief secretary to the Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu assured that he will take steps to fill the vacant posts which were sanctioned.