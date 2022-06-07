GGMP draws huge response: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: The prestigious government programme 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam' has been receiving tremendous response and people of all sections irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and party are receiving the YSRCP leaders and activists with affection and confidence, according to Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. The rank and file of YSRCP are taking active part in programme as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added. As each person in the state has been receiving some benefit under the government welfare schemes in one way or other form, the people are responding positively to the programme, he stated. The Deputy CM has taken part in various programmes arranged in Karvetinagar mandal on Monday and laid foundation stones for a slew of developmental schemes worth Rs 4.57 crore. Speaking to media persons at Karvetinagar, Narayana Swamy reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare and development of all sections of people. No eligible beneficiary has been left out and ensuring benefits of schemes transparently, he added. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, District Collector M Hari Narayanan and ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy were present.