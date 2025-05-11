GIMSR Hospital achieves the coveted full NABH accreditation

Visakhapatnam: In a significant milestone recognising its commitment towards delivering world-class healthcare, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital has been awarded the prestigious NABH full accreditation, announced the institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane.

GIMSR becomes the third teaching hospital in Andhra Pradesh to receive this recognition from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, internationally acknowledged by International Society for Quality in Healthcare and Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare, the Pro VC said during a media briefing organised on Saturday.

Achieving NABH accreditation under the latest 6th edition standards signifies excellence in patient safety, clinical quality, infrastructure, and continuous improvement, underlined Dr Batmanabane. Further, she emphasised that the accreditation brings tangible benefits to patients, students, professionals, and insurance partners, enhancing trust, transparency, and accountability in healthcare outcomes.

GIMSR Operations Head and NABH Lead Krishna Karthik Bhogavalli highlighted the hospital’s recent upgrades, including 750 beds, 16 modular major operation theatres, a state-of-the-art Cath Lab, advanced dialysis unit, among others.

Specialised ICUs, pain clinics, radiology and laboratory services further strengthen its capacity. GIMSR NABH coordinator Prabhavathi mentioned that NABH accreditation stands as a testament to GIMSR’s unwavering commitment to quality healthcare, advanced medical education, and continuous institutional excellence.

GIMSR Hospital Superintendent VV Narasimham Rao informed that the hospital offers a wide range of general and super specialty services, and is empanelled with major government health schemes for cashless insurance coverage.