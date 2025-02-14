Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district

A horrifying incident occurred in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh when a young woman was brutally attacked with acid, leaving her severely injured. Local residents promptly rushed her to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that a man named Ganesh, hailing from Ammacheruvu Mitta in Madanapalle, is the primary suspect in the attack on the young woman from Gurramkonda Pyarampalle. Authorities have already commenced an investigation, registering a case and gathering evidence at the scene.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may stem from a romantic relationship, with the victim’s marriage scheduled for April 29. The woman’s parents are devastated by the incident, expressing their profound sorrow over the attack.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the assailant first attacked the victim with a knife before dousing her face with acid. This appalling incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting increased attention to the alarming issue of violence against women.

The police are expected to release further details regarding the attack and its underlying motives as the investigation unfolds.