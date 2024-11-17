Girl student jumps to death from 4th floor of hostel

Guntur: A girl student, Jetty Anusha ,16, died after jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel the building in Narasaraopet on Saturday. The girl, who hailed from Vellaturu in Bollapalli mandal in the district, was studying Intermediate first year in a private junior college in Narasaraopet .

The hostel management shifted her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

According to police, Anusha resorted to the extreme step after a dispute with another girl student about a pen.

Narasaraopet revenue divisional officer Hemalatha and tahsildar Venugopal rushed to the spot and enquired about the circumstances of the girl’s death.

Suspecting foul play in the death of Anusha, student associations, family members and relatives staged a protest before hostel gate demanding justice. Narasaraopet rural police registered a case and took up investigation.