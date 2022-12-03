GITAM holds lecture on green & sustainable technologies

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 2.5 percent of today's emissions are the result of global air travel and it is projected to rise rapidly in the coming years. But efforts are on to use hydrogen fuel cells as fuel for operating aircraft to reduce emissions, said by former programme director and chief designer of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Dr Kota Harinarayana here on Friday.

Delivering a special lecture organised by GITAM on 'green and sustainable technologies,' Dr Kota Harinarayana observed that hydrogen fuel cell propulsion can reduce aviation's climate impact. He said that power and industry are major consumers and together generate about 60 percent of CO2 emissions. India's emissions could triple over the next 50 years even at the current pace of emission intensity reduction, he added.

Further, Dr Kota Harinarayana mentioned that sustainability and productivity needn't be at odds when enabled by fourth industrial revolution technologies. He advised the faculty to do research more on green technologies, green building concepts, renewable energy etc to reduce the CO2 emissions. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D Gunasekharan, School of Technology Dean Vijayasekhar felicitated Dr Kota Harinarayana.