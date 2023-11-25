GITAM to organise Biomedical Device Hackathon-2024

Visakhapatnam: To promote innovation in healthcare and encourage young minds to craft cutting-edge solutions through innovation to solve clinical needs relevant for India, GITAM is organising a national-level Biomedical Device Design Hackathon-2024 (BioMed Bharat). Briefing details about the hackathon, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam said it is open to full-time students, who are actively pursuing UG/PG/Ph D programmes in a recognised Indian university.

A website BioMed Bharat was launched in the presence of the organising committee. While briefing about the ‘Biomedical Device Design Hackathon-2024,’ the Vice-Chancellor informed that the teams consisting of a minimum of two and a maximum of four members can register their details on or before December 15th through the website. He further mentioned that the organising committee is planning to conduct a grand finale in the month of March, 2024 to select the winners. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize and the rest of the teams will receive Rs 50,000 cash prize.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao, GIMSR dean S P Rao, deans, directors, senior faculty members participated in the website and poster launch event.