Global Social Innovation Day to be celebrated on Nov 8
The day will be celebrated across India to recognise contributions of innovators working for social change, justice, and sustainable development
Vijayawada: Noted lawyer and human rights activist Elamandala Srinivasa Rao announced that ‘Global Social Innovation Day 2025’ will be celebrated across India on November 8 to recognise the contributions of innovators working for social change, justice, and sustainable development.
Addressing a meeting jointly organised by HELP Organisation and Catalyst Now Andhra Pradesh chapter here on Wednesday, he said that the celebrations would continue until November 9, highlighting the importance of social innovation and identifying community-level leaders driving transformation in areas such as climate change, water resources, education, and social justice. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Mohan Nimmaraju, Secretary of HELP and Andhra Pradesh State Representative of Catalyst 2030, explained that Catalyst 2030 is a global network of entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders working locally to solve social challenges and support sustainable development.
He said, “Catalyst 2030 began as a movement and has now evolved into a force in the field of social innovation. Our goal is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through people-centered, community-driven solutions, in collaboration with governments, businesses, and civil society.” Several prominent entrepreneurs, social activists, HELP programme manager Pavan Kumar, and project coordinator V Bhaskara Rao also participated.