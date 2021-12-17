GMC alumni to donate 35 cr for GGH development

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav appreciated the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) president Alla Srinivasa Reddy for helping the Government General Hospital in Guntur to render medical services on par with the corporate hospitals.

Alla Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday met the district Collector said students studied in the Guntur Medical College and settled abroad are getting name and fame to the country. He said they extended assistance for the construction of mother and children ward with latest equipment.

Alla Srinivasa Reddy said they will give Rs 35 crore for the construction of hospital to render medical services to the poor and middleclass people. He assured that they will extend their support for the development of Guntur Medical College.

Indian Red Cross Guntur district vice-chairman P Ramachandra Raju appreciated Alla Srinivasa Reddy for his cooperation. He said construction of the mother and child hospital will be completed very soon and it will render medical services to the poor.