GMC passes budget for FY 2026-27

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation council special meeting held on Monday passed an estimated budget of Rs 1,700 crore for the financial year 2026-27. GMC showed opening balance of Rs 7,74,28,13,058 and receipts of Rs 926,33,68,007. It allotted funds for the development of infrastructure in the city. Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra presided over the meeting. The council held detailed discussions on the development works undertaken in the city and the implementation of various welfare schemes.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravindra stated that several development works have been undertaken in the corporation during the last ten months. He said that under the leadership of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he learned the importance of welfare and development. Development works have been carried out in all 57 divisions without any discrimination of caste or religion, he said. He said, the budget is useful for the development of Guntur.

Everyone cooperated with him in terms of administration and governance. He said works worth Rs 200 crore have been sanctioned in the East zone, while development worth Rs 279 crore has been taken up in the West zone. He said that the works that were initiated are being completed as planned before March 31. Special focus has been given to roads and drainage works and many of them have been completed. Regarding the third phase of the Inner Ring Road, he said compensation was paid to those wholost their houses soon after he assumed office. The Sankar Vilas Bridge will be completed by March 31, he said.