GMC ranks 3rd in tax dues collection

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) collected Rs 91.71 crore tax dues out of total demand for Rs 143.41 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and stood in third place in the taxes collection.

GMC collected 63.9% taxes by March 31 this year. Similarly, Vizag Municipal Corporation collected Rs 280.98 crore tax dues out of demand for Rs 370.45 crore. Vizag Municipal Corporation collected 75.80% taxes. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) collected tax dues of Rs 124.35 crore out of total tax demand of Rs 157.26 crore.

According to the sources in the GMC, on Sunday, the GMC revenue officials collected taxes to the tune of Rs 5.9 crore.

Addressing the officials, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri on Monday said building owners availed the tax concession facility provided by the government.

ERP server will be updated till April 5. House owners may pay their tax dues to the GMC from April 6.