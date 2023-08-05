GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the GMC is developing infrastructure in Guntur city on par with Vizag and Vijayawada cities.

On Friday, along with MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao he laid foundation stone for the construction of roads and culverts at a cost of Rs 67.2 lakh in 22nd division and with Rs 30 lakh in 34th division of Guntur West Assembly constituency.

The Mayor said welfare schemes being introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy benefitted all sections of the society. He said the present civic body has taken up development works, which were proposed by corporators and MLAs for the development of the city and added that at present GMC has taken up development works at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said some of the development works are yet to be started and added that the new council developed roads in the city. He said at present the municipal corporation is executing the development works at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The GMC is executing the works on priority basis.

Corporators Nimmala Venkata Ramana, Santosh, Rajalatha, Naga Rangamani and others were present.