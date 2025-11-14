GMR Chairman Highlights Investment and Infrastructure Developments at CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman of GMR, addressed the CII Investment Summit, shedding light on the significant infrastructural advancements underway in Andhra Pradesh, in alignment with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision.

Rao announced the development of international airports in the state, expressing enthusiasm about GMR's involvement in the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport. He emphasised the creation of an integrated aerospace ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, which will include a Maintenance, Repairs and Overhauling Centre at the Bhogapuram Airport.

According to Rao, the state is on the cusp of realising world-class infrastructure that will bolster both investment and economic growth in the region.