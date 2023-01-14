Goda Kalyanam marks conclusion of Tiruppavai discourse

Tirupati: Goda Kalyanam was performed amidst religious fervor in Annamacharya Kalamandiram here on the last day of Dhanurmasam on Saturday to mark the conclusion of the month-long recitation and discourse on Andal Thiruppavai.

TTD organised the discourse and recitation of Thiruppavai by eminent scholars as part of promoting Bhakti cult and popularise Thiruppavai, written by Andal, also known as Goda Devi, the one and only woman among the 12 Alwars, in as many as 250 centres across the country during the Dhanurmasam.

TTD financial advisor and chief accounts officer Balaji, SVETA director Prasanthi, Alwar Divya Prabandha Project coordinator Purushottam, Pravachana scholar Ranganathan, programme assistant Kokila and local devotees participated.