Godavari Nitya Harathi faces funds crunch

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari Nitya Harathi, which is offered at Pushkara Ghat here to the Godavari River, is facing a shortage of funds.

The Nithya Harathi started on July 15, 2015, during Godavari Pushkaralu. The programme was being organised by the State government through the Endowments Department in association with the Buddhavarapu Charitable Trust, which had been giving Punnami Harathi to the river for the past few years.

About 75 per cent of the cost is borne by the Endowments department and the remaining 25 per cent by the Buddhavarapu Charitable Trust for the Harathi activities.

Both sides say there is already an MoU between the government and the trust.

The once glorious Godavari Nithya Harathi programme has lost its glory today. Politicians and bureaucrats have on several occasions stated that the Harathi programme will be organised on the lines of the holy Ganga Harathi in Kashi. As part of the Nitya Harathi programme, 14 types of Harathis are offered to Godavari Matha.

Initially, the programme used to be conducted by 21 staff members (priests and others). But now only five to nine people are being deployed to conduct Harathi. Colourful illumination used to be one of the highlights of the daily ritual at the holy river. But it has been stopped as the power connection was also cut off a few months ago due to non-payment of bills.

Godavari Nithya Harathi was performed with passion prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Many people come to Rajahmundry especially from the surrounding areas to see Harathi. Gradually, it has also turned into a tourist attraction.

Covid stalled Nithya Harathi for a few months due to the imposition of lockdown. The cost of Godavari Harathi is around Rs 5 lakh per month, said M Suresh, Regional Joint Commissioner (RJC), Endowments department. He said that the cost of the Krishna Harathi in Vijayawada is much less than that in Rajamahendravaram.

The RJC said that were also having plans of handing over the conduct of Harathi at Godavari river to Annavaram temple if asked how they intend to raise funds to conduct the Nitya Harathi entirely by the Endowments Department. However, since March 2021, the Endowments department has not been able to pay its share. Trust manager Nagi Reddy said that the government release arrears up to Rs 40 lakh.

Many devotees and pilgrims also make donations to the Godavari Nitya Harathi programme. Trust manager Nagi Reddy said that all these were collected by the Endowments Department only. However, when asked how much money has been collected over the last seven years, the officials say they have no information.

Buddhavarapu Charitable Trust Manager Nagi Reddy said their trust was committed to restoring the glory of Godavari Harathi. Nagi Reddy said with the recent death of trust head BSN Kumar, it would take some time for operations are restored. He hoped that by the end of June the trust would be in a position to run a full-fledged Nitya Harathi programme.