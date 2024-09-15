Godavari River Flood recedes at Dowleswaram and Polavaram

The Godavari River continues to flow steadily today, with flood levels showing a consistent decrease as the situation improves for surrounding areas. According to officials, the flood flow into both the Dowaleswaram and Polavaram projects has greatly diminished.

Current measurements indicate that the water level at the Polavaram spillway has reached 31.655 meters. In response to the fluctuating water levels, authorities are managing the situation by releasing 87,679 cusecs of water through the 48 gates of the spillway.

Significantly, the first danger alert near the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has been lifted, with water levels now clocking in at 9.90 feet. To maintain flow and support irrigation needs, 12,700 cusecs of water is being released from the barrage into the delta canals.

In total, about 733,627 cusecs of excess water is being channeled into the sea from the barrage, signifying that the Godavari flood water levels have returned to normal conditions. Local residents are relieved as the threat of flooding continues to recede.