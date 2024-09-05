Godavari river in spate: inflow increases at Dowleswaram

The Godavari River is experiencing significant changes as flood flow continues to increase. Currently, the water level at Dowleswaram has reached 11 feet, prompting authorities to release an overwhelming 8.80 lakh cusecs of water into the sea.

In a related development, water levels at Bhadrachalam have also risen dramatically, recording a dangerous level of 44.3 feet. This alarming increase has led to the issuance of the first danger warning for the area, with flood flow measured at 9,74,666 cusecs heading downstream.

Local officials are urging residents of low-lying regions to remain vigilant in the face of impending flood risks. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the waters until conditions improve, as safety remains a paramount concern.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to ensure the safety of all residents in flood-prone areas.