Godavari river rages at Polavaram, control rooms estabilished

Due to heavy rains, the water level in the Godavari River at Polavaram has risen to 32.390 meters at the Polavaram project spillway. Officials are taking measures to handle the flood situation by lifting the 48 gates of the dam and releasing water downstream.



A total of 7,43,352 cusecs of floodwater has been released downstream from the spillway gates. The water level of the Godavari River is currently 24 meters below the spillway.

In response to the floods, Eluru District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has established control rooms in the district.

For assistance, the following control rooms can be contacted:

- Collectorate Control Room: 1800 233 1077

- Jangaraddigudem RDO Office Control Room: 9553220254

- Kukkunur Tehsildar Office Control Room: 7013128597, 9848590546

- Velerupadu Tehsildar Office Control Room: 6309254781

These control rooms are set up to provide necessary support and information to the public in response to the ongoing flood situation in the Godavari River.

Meanwhile, the current inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram are 8.48 lakh cusecs. As a result, it is likely that the first danger warning will be issued today. The disaster agency is actively monitoring the flood situation and urges people in the Godavari catchment area to take necessary precautions.