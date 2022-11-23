Goddess Padmavati of Tiruchanur appeared on Kalpavriksha vehicle

The annual Kartika Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavati of Tiruchanur is going on with grandeur. On Wednesday, the fourth day of the festival, the presiding deity appeared to the devotees on the Kalpavriksha vehicle, dressed in the Rajamannar ornament, wearing charnakolas and sticks. Thw procession was held with horses, bullock carts moving in front, amid the music of mangal instruments and the chanting of devotees. The vehicle service ran from 8 am to 10 am.

At every step, devotees offered camphor aartis and paid prayers to the Goddess. From 12.30 p.m. in the Srikrishna Swamy mandapam, a scientific tirumanjanam was conducted for the goddess followed by abhishekam with turmeric, sandalwood, milk, curd, honey, cheese and different kinds of fruits. The lo Oonjalseva will be held from 5.30 pm to 6 pm.

Also, from 7 to 9 pm, Goddess Padmavati will appear to the devotees on Hanuman's vehicle. Vehicular services include Pedda Jeeyangar, Chinna Jeeyangar, EO AV Dharma Reddy couple, Chandragiri MLA, TTD board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy couple, JEO Veerabraham couple, temple deputy EO Lokanatham, Agama advisers Srinivasacharya, VSOs Manohar, Balireddy, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, temple priests Swami, Superintendent Madhu and Revenue Inspector Damu participated.