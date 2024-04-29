Anand Devarakonda’s ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ set to hit theaters on May 31st

Anand Devarakonda, the promising young actor who carved a niche for himself in Tollywood with notable films like "Dorasani" and "Middle Class Melodies," is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming action-packed venture, "Gam Gam Ganesha." Directed by Uday Shetty and produced by Kedar Selagamashetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the banner Hy-Life Entertainment, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience.





Featuring Pragati Srivastava as the female lead, "Gam Gam Ganesha" has already created quite a buzz with its intriguing first look, teaser, and song releases. The captivating poster unveiled by the makers today has further heightened anticipation among fans.



In the poster, Devarakonda is seen wielding a gun against a backdrop of crimson hues, while rose petals gracefully drift around him. With the release date prominently displayed in vibrant yellow, the poster exudes an aura of action and excitement.

Scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on May 31st, "Gam Gam Ganesha" promises a rollercoaster ride of comedy, chaos, and confusion. As the release date approaches, the makers are gearing up for an extensive promotional campaign, set to kick off in early May.

With music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and editing by Karthika Srinivas R, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Karisma, Vennela Kishore, Jabardast Emmanuel, and others. Co-produced by Anurag Paravatheneni, "Gam Gam Ganesha" is poised to captivate audiences with its high-octane action and riveting storyline.