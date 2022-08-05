Gokavaram: Rally with 300-foot national flag taken out

Gokavaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha and Jaggampeta MLA Jyotula Chantibabu unfurled the national flag as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Gokavaram Devi Chowk Centre here on Friday.

Under the auspices of the panchayat, the secretariat employees took out a huge rally carrying a 300-feet national flag.

The Collector and the MLA have inaugurated Global Grace Health's free medical screening camp at Mandal Praja Parishad.

Free medical tests were conducted for the people, who came from surrounding villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Madhavi Latha hoped that the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav programme would be remembered for a long time and should be held in such a way as to arouse patriotism and nationalism among the people.

MLA Jyothula Chantibabu remembered and praised the sacrifices of freedom fighters. It is everyone's responsibility to pass on the fruits of their sacrifices to future generations, he noted.

MPP Sunkara Srivalli, ZPTC member Dasari Sriranga Ramesh, Sarpanch Komaram Sravani, MPDO Kishore Kumar, Deputy Tahsildar Divya Bharati, EOPRD D Rajeswara Rao, Secretary T Srinivas and others participated in the programme.