Gokulam sheds beneficial for dairy farmers: Collector Sumit

Kuppam (Chittoor district): District Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted the benefits of Gokulam sheds for dairy farmers during a review visit on Friday. He inspected the progress of Gokulam shed construction and drip irrigation systems in Kuppam, Gopanapalli and Dasayya Gounavoor villages, accompanied by KADA PD Vikas Marmat on Friday.

During the visit, the District Collector noted that the state government is providing subsidised funds for constructing Gokulam sheds to support dairy farmers. He highlighted that despite challenges in agriculture, dairy farming continues to be a reliable source of livelihood for farmers. He urged beneficiaries to expedite the construction of the sheds to ensure proper care and health for their cattle. Farmers were instructed to follow the government-prescribed shed models for construction.

The Collector also encouraged farmers to adopt drip irrigation systems for efficient water use, which can significantly benefit cultivation in regions with limited water resources. In Dasayya Gounavoor, the Collector inspected the fields of farmer Venkatachalam, who is using drip irrigation methods. He also reviewed the construction of sheds up to the roof level.

Later, during his visit to the Kuppam Area Hospital, he directed medical officers to ensure timely healthcare services for patients. He instructed staff to maintain a steady supply of medicines and to procure any out-of-stock medicines immediately to avoid inconveniencing patients. The Collector inspected all hospital wards and the pharmacy, checking the availability and validity of medicines. Hospital Superintendent Vijayakumari, along with doctors and officials, accompanied the Collector during the inspection.