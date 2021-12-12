Gold showroom employee arrested in theft case

Vijayawada: City crime police arrested an employee of a gold showroom located on MG Road and seized cash of Rs 60 lakh, gold articles weighing 47 grams and silver articles weighing at 1.50 kg. The accused Sirikonda Jaya Chandrasekhar, an employee in Attica Gold showroom, located on MG Road robbed the cash, gold and silver articles by using the duplicate keys in the early hours on Saturday. After committing the robbery he went home and hid the valuables.



He attended the duty as usual on Saturday. The police suspected the handiwork of staff in the burglary reported at the jewellery showroom and conducted a detailed probe. With the help of finger prints, the police noticed the involvement of Chandrasekhar and arrested him.

The police successfully recovered cash within hours of the robbery. Commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata addressing the media on Saturday said the accused Chandrasekhar had been working in Attica gold showroom for the past few months. The accused hatched a plan to rob the cash from the showroom and cleverly made duplicate keys of the showroom, cash locker and building entrance door keys.

Two months ago, he took the three keys from the office and made the duplicate keys and had been waiting for an opportune time to rob the cash. After all the employees left the showroom on Friday night, Chandrasekhar went to the showroom late night and opened the keys of the showroom, main entrance door and locker and decamped with the cash. He created a scene as if some miscreants broke open the lock and entered the showroom to rob the cash and gold articles.

Machavaram police received a complaint from the shop management on the robbery of Rs 60 lakh cash and gold articles. The police suspected the involvement of insiders and made investigation in that way, said the commissioner of police.

The police had grilled the staff and noticed the involvement of Chandrasekhar. The finger prints they collected from the staff also matched with the finger prints on the CC cameras, because he tried to cover the cameras with a cloth. Chandrasekhar is the resident of Krishna lanka and hatched a plan to rob the cash to solve his financial problems. The commissioner of police said the accused kept the cash at the residence of his friend on Saturday morning and attended the duty as usual.

Kanthi Rana Tata congratulated DCP Harshavardhan Raju, Additional DCP K Srinivasa Rao, Central ACP Khadar Basha, CCS ACP Ch Srinivasa Rao and others. The CCTV footages helped the police to detect the accused and recover the cash, gold and silver articles the accused robbed from the showroom.