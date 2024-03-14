Gonuguntla Surya Narayana Launches Election Campaign in Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency

Gonuguntla Surya Narayana, the NDA candidate for the Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency, kicked off his election campaign in a spirited manner by submitting his nomination form on Thursday. His campaign commenced with a visit to the revered Kati Koteswara Swami temple near Chillawari Palli village in the Tadimarri mandal.

The news of Surya Narayana's visit spread quickly, drawing a large gathering of residents from Chillavaripalli, Nayanapalli, Dhadithota, and Chillakondaipalli villages in Tadimarri mandal. The enthusiastic crowd warmly welcomed the candidate, expressing their support and enthusiasm for his candidacy.

Amidst the fervor of the occasion, Surya Narayana embarked on his campaign trail, engaging with the local community and addressing their concerns. His unwavering confidence in contesting from the Dharmavaram constituency was evident from the outset, resonating with the residents who turned out in large numbers to greet their favored leader.

Despite the scorching sun, the people's unwavering support for Gonuguntla Surya Narayana was palpable as they showered him with flowers and chanted slogans in his honor. The candidate reciprocated the warm reception by interacting with the villagers, attentively listening to their issues, and offering reassurance of his commitment to stand by them and address their needs throughout the campaign and beyond.