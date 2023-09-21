Good career opportunities for forensic science students

Vizianagaram: Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University Prof P K Mohanthi said that forensic science course has wonderful career opportunities and the students can have bright future.

He addressed a seminar in the university campus on Wednesday and said that forensic science will play a key role in crime investigation and tracking the accused and supporting the investigating teams.

The teams will find out the details of a criminal only on the basis of forensic report. So this course will provide knowledge on how to keep law and order in control and maintain peace in the society.

Dr K Pallavi, Registrar, advised the students to acquire knowledge as much as possible to get good opportunities in various sectors.

Dr K Naga Jogayya, several experts from Kalinga University and other institutions have attended the programme.