Live
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Clash Over OBC Representation And Women's Reservation Bill
- Flipkart Big Billion Days coming soon: Find Details
- AP State Cabinet approves Bill to implement GPS
- AP Council rejects motions of TDP, PDF MLCs
- Vijayawada: IB delegation visits Bloomingdale school
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days, predicts IMD
- ACB court to pronounce verdict on Chandrababu custody petition
- KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent
- Hyderabad: Renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre inaugurated
- Rangareddy: International conference addresses global soil degradation crisis
Just In
Good career opportunities for forensic science students
Vizianagaram: Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University Prof P K Mohanthi said that forensic science course has wonderful career opportunities and the...
Vizianagaram: Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University Prof P K Mohanthi said that forensic science course has wonderful career opportunities and the students can have bright future.
He addressed a seminar in the university campus on Wednesday and said that forensic science will play a key role in crime investigation and tracking the accused and supporting the investigating teams.
The teams will find out the details of a criminal only on the basis of forensic report. So this course will provide knowledge on how to keep law and order in control and maintain peace in the society.
Dr K Pallavi, Registrar, advised the students to acquire knowledge as much as possible to get good opportunities in various sectors.
Dr K Naga Jogayya, several experts from Kalinga University and other institutions have attended the programme.