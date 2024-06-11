Live
TG BC body gets cracking on process for caste census
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes has started the official process of finalising methodology, modalities, and questionnaires for the ‘Caste Census’.
In the wake of the State government's plans to hold the Caste Census in the State in July, the commission held a meeting with experts, sociologists, caste leaders, people's organisations, and NGOs to prepare the modalities to conduct the census here on Monday.
Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao suggested that the Census modalities should include socio-economic, educational, employability, political, and scientific aspects to make it authentic and error free. The meeting also discussed the recent caste surveys conducted in various States, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, he said, adding that the survey methodology was discussed in depth.
“Soon the commission will invite representatives of caste associations, community leaders, NGOs, social scientists, and linguistic experts for their advice and suggestions,” he informed.
Representatives of various social and citizen forums, including Justice Chandra Kumar, Murali Manohar, PL Vishweshwar Rao, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, I Thirumali, Simhadri, and Padmaja Shaw, participated in the discussion.