Four buses to be arranged from each Assembly constituency

Tirupati: A headof the oath taking by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister scheduled at 11.27 am on June 12 in Amaravati, District Collector Pravin Kumar reviewed the arrangements for the live telecast of the proceedings and to taking interested people to Vijayawada to attend the function directly.

Speaking to the officials on Monday, he said that arrangements for the event are to be made in a festive atmosphere.

To facilitate people to watch the swearing-in ceremony directly, four buses are to be arranged from each constituency. RDOs, municipal commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs attended the meeting virtually. The Collector told them people are to be mobilised to take them to Vijayawada to attend the oath taking ceremony. Tahsildars and MPDOs should take the responsibility and in coordination with MLAs concerned the trips are to be arranged.

The people will have accommodation facilities at Vijayawada and each bus should have one nodal officer who has to look after their needs like the provision of drinking water etc., After the swearing-in ceremony they should be carefully brought back to their respective places. The buses should leave by 5 pm on Tuesday from the identified transit point.

Pravin Kumar also said that to facilitate all the people to watch the swearing-in proceedings live on TV, special arrangements are to be made from ward/village level to mandal and municipalities. These arrangements are to be made at community halls or wedding halls or any municipal halls. For this, TV, Internet, Dish arrangements are to be made well in advance and a festive atmosphere should prevail there. The district level live programme will be held at Kachapi auditorium in Tirupati. The Collector stated that the Collectorate, SP office, all district, constituency, divisional, mandal level offices should be illuminated from Monday evening to Wednesday.

District Revenue Officer K Penchala Kishore, DWMA PD Srinivasa Prasad, DRDA PD Prabhavathi, MEPMA PD Radhamma, deputy CEO Adisesha Reddy, DLDO Suseela Devi, deputy tahsildar Ashok Reddy and others attended the meeting at the Collectorate.