Live
- Higher education institutions can admit students twice a year, says UGC Chairman
- Chiranjeevi to attend NDA cabinet oath taking ceremony at Vijayawada.
- Do not take court proceedings for granted: SC to Delhi govt
- UP BJP ready with report on Ministers’ non-performance
- WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Release Date, Compatible Devices and Upcoming Features
- AP NDA Leaders meet Guv requesting him to invite them to form Govt
- FIR against IREO estate executives, Oberoi Realty
- Restrictions then, tight security now for Pawan in Vizag
- ‘Terrorists will pay a heavy price,’ says J&K L-G
- Actor Darshan arrested in murder case
Just In
Exercise during evening most beneficial for lowering blood sugar levels
Finding it hard to lower your blood sugar levels? Doing exercises in the evening hours may help, according to a study on Monday.
New Delhi: Finding it hard to lower your blood sugar levels? Doing exercises in the evening hours may help, according to a study on Monday.
The study published in the journal Obesity showed that moderate to vigorous physical activity in the evening for sedentary adults with overweight and obesity is most beneficial in lowering daily blood sugar levels.
“Our results highlight the importance of the field of precision exercise prescription,” said Jonatan R. Ruiz, Professor of physical activity and health, at the Department of Physical and Sports Education, University of Granada in Spain.
“In clinical practice, certified sports and medical personnel should consider the optimal timing of the day to enhance the effectiveness of the exercise and physical activity programs they prescribe,” he added.
The team studied a total of 186 people who exercised between 6 a.m. and noon, noon to 6 p.m., or 6 p.m. to midnight over 14 days. The participants had a body mass index of 32.9 kg/m2 with overweight or obesity with an average age of 46 years.
The results showed that accumulating greater than 50 per cent of moderate to vigorous physical activity in the evening was associated with lowering day, night, and overall blood glucose levels compared with being inactive.
The association was found to be stronger in participants with impaired glucose regulation and was similar in both men and women.
A previous study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, and based on data from 30,000 people who were followed over almost 8 years also showed that exercise during the evening may offer more health benefits against obesity.
Aerobic moderate to vigorous physical activity between 6 pm and midnight reduced the risk of premature death and death from cardiovascular disease, the study showed.