Kishan gets coal and mines: Bandi MoS Home Affairs

Hyderabad: Secunderabad MP and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inducted in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet on Sunday, were allocated Coal and Mines and MOS in Home Affairs, respectively.

Reddy, who held Cabinet rank with Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region (DoNER) in the previous government, has been allocated Coal and Mines with Cabinet rank in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

It may mentioned that before his elevation, Reddy held the portfolio as Minister of State for Home Affairs under Amit Shah. In Modi 3.0 Cabinet Bandi has been allocated the same on Monday. Taking to his social media handle X, he said: "Extremely delighted to be assigned portfolio of MoS under Ministry of Home Affairs under Shri @AmitShah ji. This is a dream come true. Eternally grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, for entrusting me with such huge responsibility".

Meanwhile, celebrations were organised at the State party headquarters here with the cadre, especially the OBC Morcha, distributing sweets for a high number of BCs, SCs and STs getting ministerial berths in the Modi Cabinet.

Activists and leaders in Karimangar, the home constituency of Bandi, celebrated his induction as MoS for Home Affairs. They danced and distributed sweets.