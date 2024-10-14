Live
Good demand for liquor shops in Srikakulam district
SRIKAKULAM: Good demand has been witnessed for liquor shops in Srikakulam district as total 4,670 applications were received for 158 shops.
For each shop, on an average 30 applications were filed and a lucky draw process will be conducted on Monday to allot shops. Each applicant paid Rs 2 lakh as a non-refund deposit and the government earned total revenue of Rs 93.4 crore.
Initially, liquor traders who were having sufficient experience showed interest to submit applications but second rung leaders of the NDA parties reportedly put pressure on them through their local MLAs.
As a result, traders hesitated to file applications. This information reached the top leaders of the three parties and in turn they warned the MLAs not to threaten any one as it will affect the income source of the government.
At one stage, even the top leadership asked the police to receive complaints and register cases if anyone threatened any applicant who wished to file an application. Subsequently, the receipt of applications has gone up. Liquor shops will be allotted to the applicants on a lucky draw basis and for each shop there is 1:30 competition.
Those who are allotted shops can run them for a period of two years beginning from October 16.
This time the NDA government in the State has decided to sell different brands of liquor at cheaper prices than the neighbouring States. Previously YSRCP government enhanced liquor prices exorbitantly and as a result boozers were started procurement of liquor from Odisha State. During the earlier regime, illicitly distilled liquor (IDL) from Odisha was also available in border areas.