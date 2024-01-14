Good demand for pepper crop, says Collector

Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumit Kumar has suggested to farmers that they should sell their pepper crop at a favourable price, given the strong demand in the market. Farmers are aiming to process their pepper by spreading it evenly and are determined not to settle it for a price lower than Rs 500 per kg.

The Collector also reminded them that in the previous year, pepper was sold at a rate exceeding Rs 500.

He emphasised that selling directly to traders rather than through middlemen would yield higher profits. The Collector mentioned that measures have been taken to procure pepper through the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at a rate not less than Rs 500 per kg.

He clarified that the purchases would be facilitated through the Max Society, and the payments would be made within a week.

He said that ITDA has set a target of collection of 100 metric tonnes of pepper this year.