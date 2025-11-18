Good response to ‘Dial your CMD’ programme

Tirupati: The “Dial Your CMD” programme, organized by APSPDCL to address consumer electricity issues, is receiving an overwhelming response, said CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti.

The latest session was held here on Monday at corporate office.

A total of 67 consumers from the districts of Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai called to explain their power-related problems.

The main issues raised included requests for agricultural power connections, shifting of electricity lines, replacement of burnt or stolen transformers, low-voltage problems, transformer capacity upgrades, replacement of old electric poles, and interruptions in power supply.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti stated that all complaints would be resolved promptly. He said that many problems raised in previous “Dial Your CMD” sessions were already rectified, and only those with technical hurdles remain pending.

He encouraged consumers to continue reporting electricity problems not only through this programme but also by contacting APSPDCL toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333, or by sending messages to WhatsApp number 91333 31912.

Directors Ayub Khan (Projects & IT), K. Guravaiah (Technical & HRD), Ramamohan Rao (Finance, FAC), Chief General Managers Janaki Ram, Ramana Devi, Shoba Valentina were present.