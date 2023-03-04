'Good Samaritans' to get `5k reward

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): To prevent road mishap deaths, the Annamayya administration has introduced an innovative concept called 'Good Samaritan'. Announcing the 'Good Samaritan' concept during Road Safety Committee meeting here on Friday, District Collector P S Girisha said that under the concept, Rs 5,000 would be awarded to those persons, who rescue and shift the injured people in road accidents to nearby hospital.





Speaking on the occasion, he said that most people travelling on both national and state highways killed due to fatal injuries sustained in road mishaps and if they were admitted in hospital within golden hour, their precious lives could be saved.





To overcome this problem, the administration has planned to seek the help of locals to rescue the injured and also urged the police and transport department staff to conduct wide publicity over the newly introduced concept. On this occasion, he released a poster of Good Samaritan in the meeting. DRO Satyanarayana, District Transport Officer Santha Kumari and officials from various departments were present.



