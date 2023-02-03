Goods train derails near Kottavalasa

Visakhapatnam: A goods train arriving from Bacheli towards Visakhapatnam derailed near Sivalingapuram yard at tunnel-7 in Kottavalasa-Kirandul section here on Thursday. Eight loaded wagons derailed at the site. Accident Relief Trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam reached the site and executed the restoration operations. The train was loaded with iron ore coming from Bacheli. Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy rushed to the site and examined the operations. After detaching the derailed coaches, the rare portion of the train was sent to its destination.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, senior divisional operations manager G.Suneel Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, senior divisional signal and telecom engineer Diptanshu Sharma, senior divisional mechanical engineer SK Patra and other officers from various departments.

Cancellation of trains

Visakhapatnam–Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special pair of trains leaving Visakhapatnam and Kirandul on Thursday cancelled. Kirandul–Visakhapatnam-Kirandul pair of trains leaving Kirandul and Visakhapatnam on Thursday and Friday is cancelled.