Google hub will generate Rs.10,000 cr for AP: Pemmasani

New Delhi: The upcoming 1-GW hyperscale Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh, Union minister of state for communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Describing the project as a defining milestone in Swarandhra Pradesh’s journey of progress and self-reliance, the Union minister said that the investment of approximately 15 billion US dollars over five years (2026-2030) will create 5,000–6,000 direct jobs and 20,000–30,000 total jobs in the state, while bringing essential manpower, infrastructure, power, and cooling facilities to Visakhapatnam, generating a significant multiplier effect on the state’s economy.

The minister was interacting with the media after the announcement about setting up the artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, during the Bharat AI Shakti event held in New Delhi. The project will include India’s first gigawatt-scale data centre and Google’s first AI hub in India.